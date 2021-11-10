Here's a great tool for planning meeting times across time zones

It's been an interesting week. I've been working with an international team on a big project and we've had a whole bunch of international meetings.

The challenge was coordinating times and time zones.

In this super-quick article, I'm going to point you to an excellent online resource for coordinating teams across continents: timeanddate.com.

This site has a lot of great tools for doing time zone calculations, but the one that saved us this week was their meeting planner. The way it works is that you pick the date for your meeting and a set of cities, like, for example Brisbane (in Australia), Portland (here on America's west coast), and London (in the UK). You can pick more than three, but I'm using three because it fits on the screenshot.

Then hit Show Timetable. In the case of the example below, the best time for all three teams would be 1 pm Portland time, 7 am Brisbane time, and 9 pm in the UK.

It's free and it's easy to use. It incorporates daylight saving time (DST), which we rediscovered this weekend. I'll be clocking into this site more over the coming weeks for the rest of my meetings.

Have you been doing a lot of international meetings? Are you using Zoom or Skype? Have you ever had any scheduling snafus or challenges? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

