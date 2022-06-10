/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Productivity

How do I keep two PCs in sync when they're in different locations? [Ask ZDNet]

Got a tech question? Ed Bott and ZDNet's squad of editors and experts probably have the answer.
ed-bott.jpg
zdnet-logo-large.png
Written by Ed Bott, Senior Contributing Editor and  ZDNet Editors, Contributors on
apps sync to multiple devices
Getty Images
ask-zd-270.jpg

Welcome to the latest installment of Ask ZDNet, where we answer the questions that stump Alexa.

In the mailbag this week: A reader works from two homes that are 1,000 miles apart. Is there a way to keep the content on his two PCs identical?

How do I keep two PCs in sync when they're in different locations?

I regularly travel between New York City and Miami Beach, where I have a second home. I have a desktop PC with a big monitor in each location. Is there a way to keep the content on these two PCs identical? My main email account is on Gmail. I have a Microsoft 365 Home account and also use Quicken along with some maritime and sailing and weather apps. I also have several thousand bookmarks.

You're not alone in this request. Lots of people want to keep two PCs in sync (a desktop and laptop, usually) even when those PCs are in different rooms of the same house. It doesn't matter that your PCs are in two different states—the solution is still the same: Use the cloud. 

Given the software and cloud services you listed here, you're already most of the way to achieving most of what you want to do. 

Your Gmail account is already in the cloud with Google. You can send, receive, and review your email messages from anywhere, using a web browser or a dedicated email app. 

ZDNet Recommends

Thousands of bookmarks? Use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your default browser on both PCs, and then sign in with your Google account (for Chrome) or Microsoft account (for Edge) and let the browser take care of keeping your bookmarks in sync. 

Having a Microsoft 365 subscription gives you the right to install the Office desktop apps (Word, Excel, Outlook, and the rest) on up to five PCs. Go to the Office home page (https://www.office.com), sign in with your Microsoft account, and click the Install Office button. 

More importantly, that Microsoft 365 subscription includes 1 TB of storage in OneDrive, which should be more than enough to keep all your data files in sync. If you add, edit, or delete a file on one PC, your changes will automatically synchronize across the Internet to your other PC. 

You'll have to do a minimal amount of work to install the remainder of your apps on each PC, but that's a one-time task. 

You can streamline the synchronization process by setting up OneDrive so that your Desktop, Documents, and Pictures folders are automatically synced to the cloud. (You'll find this option on the Backup tab in the OneDrive Settings dialog box.) For your traditional apps that aren't cloud-aware, just put their data files in the Documents folder and let OneDrive take care of keeping them in sync. 

And when all that's done, you'll have essentially identical PC setups in both your homes.

Send your questions to ask@zdnet.com. Due to the volume of submissions, we can't guarantee a personal reply, but we do promise to read every letter and respond right here to the ones that we think our readers will care about. Be sure to include a working email address in case we have follow-up questions. We promise not to use it for any other purpose.  

More from Ask ZDNet

 

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box
Placeholder product image alt text

5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box

Home & Office
NSA, FBI warning: Hackers are using these flaws to target VPNs and network devices
fbi-decision-to-withhold-kaseya-ransomware.jpg

NSA, FBI warning: Hackers are using these flaws to target VPNs and network devices

Security