How to connect your Android to your Chromebook (and why you should)

Did you know that you can connect your Android device to your Chromebook?
Once you've made this connection, you will enjoy:
This should be considered a no-brainer for anyone who uses both Android and ChromeOS. The only caveat to this setup is that your Chromebook will be unlocked as long as your phone is nearby. Because of that, you'll want to be careful as to where you leave your Chromebook. Warning aside, I've always found this to be a must-do for all of my Chromebooks.
Let me show you how it's done.
To make this work, you will need the following:
With those things at the ready, let's make this connection.
Log into your Chromebook and open the Settings app either from the launcher or the system tray. If opening from the Launcher, click the Launcher icon at the bottom right of your desktop and locate the Settings app. If opening from the system tray, click the tray and then click the gear icon in the popup window (Figure 1).
Click Connected devices in the left sidebar of the Settings app (Figure 2).
In the resulting window (Figure 3), click Set up associated with Android Phone.
In the Select a device drop-down (Figure 4), you will see a list of all Android devices associated with your Google account.
Select the correct phone and then click Accept & continue. You will then be prompted for your Google Account password. Type the password and click Done. Click Done again, and then, back at the Connected devices page (Figure 5), click the ON/OFF slider (associated with your new device) until it's in the ON position.
You will, once again, be prompted for your Google account password. Type it and click Confirm.
And that's it; your Android phone is now connected to your Chromebook. Once you've taken care of this, make sure to expand the entry so you can enable/disable any features you want and also connect Messages (by clicking Setup - Figure 6).
Close out Settings, and you're good to go. Your Android device is now connected to your Chromebook.