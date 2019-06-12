How to get the best out of an Apple Genius and AppleCare warranty and save money

Remember my badly banged-up MacBook Pro? It's back, and working as good as new after some tender care from the Geniuses at my local Apple Store.

Going through the process I learned how to get the best out of both the Geniuses at Apple, the AppleCare warranty, and in the process save money.

Here's how to get the best from AppleCare:

Read the documentation, and know what's covered and what isn't.

Keep the serial numbers and dates you took out AppleCare in a document that's easily accessible in case of damage that renders your device dead or the serial number unreadable.

If in any doubt as to whether the device is covered – or if the damage is covered – either make a Genius appointment at your Apple Store or give Apple Support a call.

Explain the problem or issue in as much detail as possible. If the problem is random, try to outline the steps to recreate it.

Be 100 percent honest about any damage the device sustained. Don't lie. Apple will know.

Be patient with Apple. Don't yell or make a fuss. The folks are trying to help you, and will normally go the extra mile to keep a customer happy.

Here are my tips for getting the best out of your visit to an Apple Genius:

Make an appointment. Don't just rock up expecting to be seen.

Remember to take your device, along with any relevant accessories, with you (I saw two people arrive for Genius appointments having forgotten their device!).

Turn up about five minutes early and let a member of staff know you are there.

If there are multiple issues, remember to raise them all. Don't expect Apple to read your mind or take a stab.

If there are multiple issues, remember to raise them all. Don't expect Apple to read your mind or take a stab.

Ask if the device is subject to any exchange or warranty extension programs, either for the issue you are experiencing, or another issue. Might as well kill two – or more – problems with a single visit.

Be aware that you might have to leave your device with Apple for repair, and return to collect it at a later date.

Be aware that you might have to leave your device with Apple for repair, and return to collect it at a later date.

Be patient. I noticed that those who were patient and courteous got better service.

Good luck!

Have you visited an Apple Store recently for a repair? What was your experience like? Let me know below!

