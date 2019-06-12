How to get the best out of an Apple Genius and AppleCare warranty and save money

Remember my badly banged-up MacBook Pro? It's back, and working as good as new after some tender care from the Geniuses at my local Apple Store.
Going through the process I learned how to get the best out of both the Geniuses at Apple, the AppleCare warranty, and in the process save money.
Here's how to get the best from AppleCare:
- Read the documentation, and know what's covered and what isn't.
- Keep the serial numbers and dates you took out AppleCare in a document that's easily accessible in case of damage that renders your device dead or the serial number unreadable.
- If in any doubt as to whether the device is covered – or if the damage is covered – either make a Genius appointment at your Apple Store or give Apple Support a call.
- Be 100 percent honest about any damage the device sustained. Don't lie. Apple will know.
- Be patient with Apple. Don't yell or make a fuss. The folks are trying to help you, and will normally go the extra mile to keep a customer happy.
Here are my tips for getting the best out of your visit to an Apple Genius:
- Make an appointment. Don't just rock up expecting to be seen.
- Remember to take your device, along with any relevant accessories, with you (I saw two people arrive for Genius appointments having forgotten their device!).
- Turn up about five minutes early and let a member of staff know you are there.
- Explain the problem or issue in as much detail as possible. If the problem is random, try to outline the steps to recreate it.
- If there are multiple issues, remember to raise them all. Don't expect Apple to read your mind or take a stab.
- Ask if the device is subject to any exchange or warranty extension programs, either for the issue you are experiencing, or another issue. Might as well kill two – or more – problems with a single visit.
- Be aware that you might have to leave your device with Apple for repair, and return to collect it at a later date.
- Be patient. I noticed that those who were patient and courteous got better service.
Good luck!
Have you visited an Apple Store recently for a repair? What was your experience like? Let me know below!
