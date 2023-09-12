How to watch Apple's iPhone 15 event today

Apple

Every fall, Apple hosts a hardware event where the company unveils the year's next-generation iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.

This year, the press invitations revealed a "Wonderlust" theme. What it means is up to your interpretation. For comparison, last year's "Far Out" turned out to reference the emergency satellite capabilities of the iPhone 14 series.

The invite hints at the rumored new colors of the iPhone 15 Pro. The depicted Apple logo showcases a gradient of four colors: Black, silver, gray, and blue. These colors align with what's reportedly being offered for the iPhone 15 Pro line.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this year's event.

When is the event?

The Apple event will take place on September 12 at 10:00 AM PT in Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Only select members of the press and industry analysts are invited to attend the event in person.

However, as always, Apple will include a live-streaming option so that the rest of the world can tune in from their devices.

How to watch

The 'Wonderlust" event will be broadcast live, viewable on the Apple website and official YouTube channel, as has been the case in previous years.

Is this the year Apple does away with the notch on all iPhone models? Jason Hiner/ZDNET

What to expect

As for what you can expect from the event, Apple events typically consist of a pre-recorded video stream, including a welcome remark from Tim Cook, his iconic "Good morning," and different business leaders announcing various products and services.

Some of the expected highlights include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and new AirPods. For the full run-down of what we are (and aren't) expecting during the September event, read ZDNET's pre-event coverage here.