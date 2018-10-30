How to watch Apple's October 30 iPad Pro and MacBook event

Here's how you can get a front-row seat at Apple's October 30 iPad Pro and MacBook event in Brooklyn, New York without leaving the comfort of your home or office.

Must read: iPhone XR: Here's nine things you need to know about Apple's 'affordable' iPhone

The first thing to bear in mind for this event is that Apple is holding it on the east coast, which means that the event starts three hours earlier compared to Apple events held on the west coast.

The event kicks off 10AM in New York, which translates as follows for different time zones:

San Francisco: 7:00AM

London: 2:00PM

Paris: 3:00PM

Moscow: 5:00PM

New Delhi: 7:30PM

Beijing: 10:00PM

Tokyo: 11:00PM

Sydney 1:00AM (Wednesday October 31)

OK, so how do you want the event? You have two options.

The first is that Apple is steaming the event from its website. For iPhone, iPad, PC, and Mac users, this is probably the place to go to watch it.

Apple TV owners will be able to use the Apple Events app to tune in to the event.

As for what to expect, well, it seems that this is most likely a refreshed iPad Pro launch event, although there are rumors that we will see an updated MacBook Air and iMac, and perhaps even a refreshed Mac mini.

There's also a chance that this could be the time when Apple refreshes the AirPods, and perhaps even releases the long-awaited AirPower charger.

See also: