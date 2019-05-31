WWDC 2019: How to watch Apple's keynote and what to expect

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products. Read more: https://zd.net/2XtjT4v

WWDC 2019 is just around the corner, and like past years, you can watch the entire show online.

WWDC is Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, and it will be held this year from June 3 to June 7 in San Jose, Calif. This is a multi-day event that'll consist of a live-streamed keynote on day one. CEO Tim Cook will likely take the stage, followed by several Apple executives, to introduce what the company has been working on lately.

Immediately following the keynote, the conference will host several developer sessions that developers can attend to meet with over 1,000 Apple engineers. Some of these sessions will be live-streamed, too. Here's what you need to know.

What time is the WWDC 2019 keynote?

Apple recently confirmed the date and time of its opening keynote at WWDC 2019. The company will officially kick things off June 3 at 10am PST at the McEnery Convention Center. It'll likely be a two-hour show. Here are the different times around the globe:

San Francisco: 10am (June 3)

10am (June 3) New York: 1pm (June 3)

1pm (June 3) Toronto: 10am (June 3)

10am (June 3) Berlin: 4pm (June 3)

4pm (June 3) Rome: 4pm (June 3)

4pm (June 3) London: 6pm (June 3)

6pm (June 3) Paris: 7pm (June 3)

7pm (June 3) Delhi: 7:30pm (June 3)

7:30pm (June 3) Moscow: 8pm (June 3)

8pm (June 3) Mumbai: 10:30pm (June 3)

10:30pm (June 3) Tokyo: 11pm (June 3)



11pm (June 3) Shenzhen: 1am (June 4)

1am (June 4) Beijing: 1am (June 4)

How to watch the WWDC 2019 keynote online

Apple does not allow its live-streamed event to be embedded elsewhere online. However, you can use Apple's own site and apps to watch the show go down in real time. Here's how:

Mac or PC

You can watch the WWDC keynote on Apple's Events page. MacOS users will be able to watch the livestream via the Safari, Chrome, or Firefox desktop browsers. For Windows 10 users, Apple recommends the Microsoft Edge browser. Other platforms may also access the keynote's live stream using the most recent versions of the Chrome and Firefox browsers.

iPhone or iPad

Using the same Apple events page, the WWDC keynote stream can be accessed on an iPhone and iPad running iOS 10 or later. The official WWDC app for iOS devices also includes the keynote's live stream as well as live-streamed developer sessions.

Apple further offers an Apple Events app. The app doesn't provide the full WWDC experience provided by the developer-focused WWDC app mentioned above, but it does offer access to every one of the company's keynote speeches in recent years.

Apple TV

Apple TV users can watch the keynote in real time (if they own a second-generation or later model running the latest software or tvOS). From the menu screen, scroll until you see a tab for the WWDC Keynote. From there, you can access the stream.

What to expect from the WWDC 2019 keynote

Apple tends to focus on software at WWDC, though it has in the past years introduced new hardware. It recently updated a bunch of its existing products without much fanfare, however, so we're thinking the one big product it could unveil is a totally revamped Mac Pro. Other than that, expect updates across Apple's operating systems.

We may even see more on its augmented reality efforts, and find out more about its upcoming Apple Arcade and TV+ services.

iOS 13

The headline feature for iOS 13 will be Dark Mode. Apple first introduced Dark Mode on MacOS Mojave, and now it's coming to iOS 13, according to several leaks. Another big feature likely coming is a new Sleep Mode that mutes incoming notifications and darkens the Lock screen. For the iPad, Apple might debut a feature for displaying multiple windows in a single iPad app via a tab view.

The iPad might also get a multitasking feature for using two windows of the same app side by side, plus support for stackable, moveable cards within apps. The Files app could also be updated, and Apple might announce new gestures for undo/redo and selecting multiple items in table/collection views. A revamped Find My iPhone app that merges with Find My Friends, complete with a new tracking feature, which works even without a Wi-Fi connection using proximity to other devices, might also debut.

Other than that, maybe 3D Touch will be killed, and maybe Siri will open up to more third-party apps like Spotify. Apple might also change the volume pop-up notification so it doesn't block the center of the screen. Finally, Apple's Arcade subscription service is supposed to launch this fall, but we still don't know how much it'll cost. Perhaps Apple will bring it up?

MacOS 10.15

Apple teased last year it's making it easier to get iOS apps on the Mac, with a project codenamed Marzipan. Since Apple has yet to use this word in front of consumers, we doubt it will at WWDC. But the concept will be on display: Developers will have a simple way to take apps that they've developed for the iPad and possibly iPhone and port them to the Mac.

Apple will likely show how these apps will seem native to the Mac, thanks to optimized mouse, keyboard, and menu support, and more. But, for the most part, we think the major story out of this section of the keynote will be the new Mac apps it made by breaking up iTunes. There should be new Music, Podcasts, TV, and Books apps, according to reports.

Apple is also expected to bring Siri shortcuts to the Mac, as well as Screen Time and Family Sharing on the Mac. We've also seen evidence that Apple will announce official support for using your iPad as a second monitor for your Mac.

WatchOS 6

There hasn't been a lot of news about WatchOS 6. We suspect Apple will double down on its health focus. For instance, it's been said that Apple will announce a new Dose feature to help you remember to take your pills, and a new Cycles feature that will help track menstrual cycles. New Voice Memo and Calculator apps and new watchfaces might also be on deck.

Elsewhere, there could be new App Store for WatchOS! Currently, Apple Watch apps need to be downloaded through the iPhone's Watch app and then transferred over to the Watch.

TvOS 13

Apple held a TV event earlier in the year to announce its TV Plus subscription service, and it recently released a new TV app. But that doesn't mean it won't have any TvOS 13 news. At the very least, we want to know how much TV Plus costs and when it's launching.

Mac Pro

It's been six years since Apple launched the "trash can" Mac Pro, and it has been promising us a new one since 2017. Reports suggest it's finally coming this year, and WWDC will likely be the place it appears first. The thing is, we don't know anything about what it looks like, how it works, or what it features. But it could have a "a modular system" -- how vague.

From what we can tell, the computer itself might use a stacking system based on proprietary connectors so that people can buy a "brain" module and then add the components they need or prefer, such as GPUs or extra storage.

6K Pro display

Apple could announce a 31.6-inch 6K Pro display, and it might not be unveiled under its old "Cinema Display" brand. A noted analyst said the display will feature mini-LED backlight technology, and that it would be used with Apple's new modular Mac Pro, but that's about all we know so far. We don't yet know how much it will cost. It'll likely be very high-end.

Trackers

There's a rumor Apple will launch its own Tile-like location trackers, which will work with a feature in its new Find My iPhone app that's supposed to be merged with Find My Friends. Currently known as "B389" by the people working on it, they'll be able to track both Apple and non-Apple devices, even if not connected to the internet, via Wi-Fi, or cellular.

You'll also be able to attach them to items you want to track. So, when paired with iCloud, you'll get a notification if they go out of range. You can then share their location with friends. Apple also wants to use a crowdsourcing to help users find their lost items.