HP intros Workpath platform for building MFP apps

HP on Monday announced a range of new cloud-based printing services and devices aimed at the mobile workforce.

Key updates include the launch of HP Workpath, a new cloud platform and developer ecosystem that makes it easier for print resellers and developers to create applications for business processes, like submitting expense reports or digitally archiving records.

HP said there are more than 300 HP Workpath developers and 50 applications currently available, including industry-specific apps for healthcare, education and government. HP expects to have around 70 apps available by the beginning of 2020.

Meanwhile, updates to the HP Command Center platform allow service providers to manage Multi-Function Printers (MFPs) and deploy HP Workpath applications remotely. HP is also introducing new A3 devices with an enhanced print mode and a wider range of colors, vividness and gloss for handling marketing materials such proposals and brochures.

The company also announced security enhancements that aim to simplify fleet management for channel partners. HP is increasingly touting security offerings as a selling point to its laptops and printers as well as other devices.

"The solutions we're introducing today were built first and foremost with our customers in mind," said Tuan Tran, incoming president for HP's imaging and printing business. "By reinventing the role of the printer in the workplace, we're enabling today's mobile and digital workforce with smarter and more integrated tools that allow them to get their work done securely and more efficiently, wherever and whenever."

