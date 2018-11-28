HP launches new ProBooks for smaller enterprises

HP launched a set of new ProBooks designed for small businesses.

The PC vendor launched HP ProBook 400 G6 series PCs, which are designed to be value workhorse devices with low price points.

The portfolio utilizes the design language from its mainstream and premium PCs with slim designs and narrow bezels, adds business features to secure firmware and BIOS, and includes the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors.

HP said the PCs will start at $589. Best Cyber Monday Week 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

The HP ProBook 430 G6, which weighs in at 3.28 pounds, offers a range of Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 processors and has a 13.3-inch display. The 440 G6 is similar but offers a 14-inch display. And the HP ProBook 450 G6 is a laptop with a 15.6 inch display.