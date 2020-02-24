Huawei's challenge: Sell its new Mate lineup outside of China without Google services?

Huawei took the wraps of a series of updates to its Mate lineup including its Mate XS, a foldable phone, tablet MatePad Pro and MateBook X Pro lineup. The catch is that Google services aren't include in the devices.

The Huawei devices won't be available in the US, but the Mate lineup highlights how Huawei is using stock Android, its latest Kirin processors, 5G connectivity and perks that may appeal in Europe and elsewhere. CNET outlined the devices including the MatePad Pro, a 10.8-inch tablet that rhymes with Apple's iPad Pro and an update to Huawei's Mate X foldable device.

Google outlined how Huawei is prohibited from using Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Play Store and other apps for preload or download on the devices. Huawei and Google can only work together to support Huawei devices available to the public on or before May 16, 2019.

With the launch begins a grand experiment on whether a lack of Google services is a gating factor for Huawei. Wedbush technology strategist Brad Gastwirth noted that Huawei's fortunes will ride primarily on demand in China going forward.

Huawei's laptop, a refreshed MateBook X Pro, runs on Windows 10 and has a 13.9-inch screen and the latest Intel processors.

