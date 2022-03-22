Why you can trust ZDNet
Increase engagement by transforming your content into stunning flip books

Make your marketing content more dynamic by turning it into an eye-catching flipbook with page turn animations using Flip Booklets.

The competition on the internet is fierce, so if you want your brand to get noticed, it's imperative to extend your content's reach as far as possible. A couple of strategies include making it available in different languages or presenting it in a popular format like a PDF flipbook with engaging page animations. And now, you can quickly and easily create a stunning online showcase for your products and services with a Flip Booklets Basic Plan: 2-Yr Subscription.

Featured on USA Today, CNN, NBC and more, FlipBooklets offers an efficient solution for making your promotional materials dynamic and engaging. The intuitive interface makes the entire process simple, allowing you to create flipbooks in seconds. Just drag and drop, then publish. Once you upload your PDF and click save, you will receive a link to your flipbook and a code that you can use to embed it wherever you please.

Even with no tech experience whatsoever, anyone can create beautiful brochures, magazines, catalogs and e-books. Any hyperlinks you place in the PDF will also work. The booklets uses minimal code, so they load quickly. Still, they're incredibly responsive and work on all devices that support PDF files. Users will be able to display their choice of a page spread or single page, zoom in and out, search and bookmark pages. They can even download the standard PDF version if they want to print it or view it offline.

A FlipBooklets Basic Plan allows you to create up to 10 books, each up to 15MB. And no ads will ever be shown over your books. You also get basic analytics that will show you how many times people viewed your flipbook, and you have the option to hide them from search engines.

Make sure that your products and services stand out among the competition online. Get a Flip Booklets Basic Plan: 2-Yr Subscription today while it's available to new users for just $99, a 72% discount off the $360 MSRP.

