It's official: Apple will announce the iPhone 11 on Sept. 10

Apple Inc.

As expected, Apple will unveil the iPhone 11 on Sept. 10 during a special event at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple sent out invites Thursday morning, with the tagline "By innovation only" and a multi-color Apple logo. There's not a lot to the invite, as has been the case in the past, so readers and members of the press can analyze it and look for insight into the announcements.

Apple's annual September events are when the company announces new iPhone models, Apple Watch updates, and occasionally new iPad models. The event will start at 10am PST/1pm ET and will be live-streamed.

This year, we expect to see the three new iPhone models, but the naming scheme is anybody's guess. There's speculation Apple will move away from numbers like iPhone 11 and may go with iPhone and iPhone Pro naming schemes to fall in line with the rest of the company's hardware lineup.