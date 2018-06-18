JD.com breaks records in mid-year shopping spree

JD.com said it has achieved 127.5 billion yuan in orders between 0:00 of June 1 and 0:10 of June 18, a record high for the Chinese company during the so-called June 18 Shopping Festival -- the mid-year online shopping spree resembling the November 11 extravaganza.

More than 90 percent of orders placed on JD.com are now able to be delivered on the day or within the second day, thanks to JD.com's efficient logistics arm operated by the company directly, according to a Sina news report on Monday.

JD.com's results follow US technology giant Google announcing that it has signed a strategic partnership with the Chinese second-largest ecommerce firm with the aim to break into the Chinese retail market and optimise the retail ecosystem.

Google believes the Asia-Pacific region is one of the largest and fastest-growing ecommerce marketplaces in the world, with consumers from Southeast Asia alone expected to spend $88.1 billion online by 2025.

JD.com figures showed that the top five most popular items in terms of order value during the mid-year festival were mobile phones, computer and related goods, air conditioners, digital gadgets, and food and beverage.

A number of smartphones have seen huge growth in sales this year, with OnePlus' sales value surging 2.4 times this year, while Nokia, Lenovo, and Vivo's sales have also more than doubled. Due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, sales and searches of large-screen 4K televisions, drinks and snacks, and football shirts have also surged, according to JD.com.

Alibaba, the largest Chinese ecommerce operator, also initiated an offline shopping spree from June 16 during the mid-year shopping spree as the company is pushing hard for the integration of online sales with traditional brick-and-mortar shops.

Alibaba's push for offline stores have driven sales of brick-and-mortar shops, which expanded by 109 percent on June 16, while transaction volume has also increased by 73 percent, said the report.

A consumer only spent 6 yuan to pay for clothes priced 1,099 yuan after deducting all the coupons and allowance she had received from Alibaba's Tmall.com, according to another Chinese report.

