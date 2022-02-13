Why you can trust ZDNet
Get $20 off these amazing noise-isolating wireless earbuds with coupon code XPOD20

There is no need to spend hundreds of dollars on upgrading your listening experience when you can get rich acoustics, 25 hours of runtime, and more for under $50.

 StackCommerce

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to upgrade your audio experience anymore. With great deals and amazing tech joining together all of the time, all you need is to find the right pair. 

The Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case offer rich acoustics, noise isolation, the latest Bluetooth technology, 25 hours of runtime and more. Get these earbuds during our site-wide Valentine's Day Sale for only $49.49 (reg. $69) when you use the coupon code XPOD20. Your music and calls will have never sounded better.

These smaller earbuds have a noise-isolating seal formed by clear customizable tips that lock in sound while keeping out the unwelcome distraction of ambient noises. The drivers are precision-tuned to provide rich acoustics, and the latest Bluetooth tech ensures solid connectivity. 

And, of course, great earbuds can be used for more than just calls and music. Imagining how these earbuds could benefit you, they could be very well paired with a good mini-tablet while you take courses to be a Python programmer or ethical hacker online. They could keep you pumped up while you run. 

Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case

$69.99 at ZDNet Academy

These wireless earbuds have two microphones, and each has enhanced voice capture technology that results in clearer conversations. The sensor controls are also easily navigated with an intuitive touch. You will get as much as five hours of runtime with just a single charge, and the wireless charging case provides an extra 20 hours of juice per charge. Users can use any Qi wireless charger to recharge their earbuds in under two hours.

Buyers love these Xpods. Like other verified purchasers, Michael E. rated it 5 stars and wrote that they have "Great sound and noise canceling. Charging is easy and long-lasting. Like the earpiece fitting extras included."

You really don't want to pass up this chance to upgrade your audio experience at a bargain price; get a set of Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case today while you can get 15% off the $69 MSRP and pay only $49.99 with coupon code XPOD20. 

