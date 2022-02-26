Why you can trust ZDNet
Get a lifetime of maximum VPN protection for just $40

There's no excuse for leaving yourself vulnerable to hackers when powerful VPN protection is affordable and convenient.

Modern cyber attacks are so sophisticated that anyone who uses public Wi-Fi is highly vulnerable to identity theft or hacked confidential accounts. Fortunately, VPN technology has also advanced, so choosing the right one can keep you safe without hindering your browsing experience.

ZDNet Recommends

The best VPN services

The best VPN services

Every remote worker should consider a virtual private network to stay safe online.

Read More

However, many VPN services require a monthly or annual subscription fee. Luckily, new BelkaVPN users can take advantage of this current offer for a lifetime of maximum protection for just $39.99.

BelkaVPN can protect your most confidential information from being stolen while using public WiFi connections by routing your data through a virtual tunnel backed by military-grade AES 256-bit encryption. In addition, the service provides a kill switch that will terminate your connection to the internet the instant your VPN connection drops, so you don't have to worry about your browsing habits or private information leaking.

A zero log policy will protect your privacy in the event of a server breach, and the CleanWeb feature will block malware, trackers and ads. Best of all, there are no limits to speed or bandwidth, and you can use the services on up to 10 devices at a time.

BelkaVPN offers more than 120 servers in 25 locations around the world. So you can access all of your favorite content, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+ and a whole lot more, without any geographic restrictions, latency or buffering.

BelkaVPN: Lifetime Subscription

$39.99 at ZDNet Academy

You will also experience the convenience of handy features such as Favorite Servers, Ping Tests and Trusted Networks. All updates are included, as is 24/7 customer support. Considering that new users can get all of this for a lifetime at just $39.99, it's no surprise that the service has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

Whether you enjoy browsing while hanging out at your favorite coffee shop or are taking self-paced courses to prepare for a new career at home or abroad, you need the protection of a powerful VPN. And now you can have it for a lifetime.

Don't pass up this opportunity to have a lifetime of maximum VPN protection. Get a BelkaVPN: Lifetime Subscription now for just $39.99.

