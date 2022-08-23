Train to become an ethical hacker for less than $45

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Cybercrimes are growing in intensity and frequency, so the demand for cybersecurity professionals is also on the rise. So if you've been hoping to break into a well-paid tech field and learn how to hack networks yourself (legally, of course), the All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle can help you get started. The training is on sale for $42.99, and you don't need prior hacking experience.
You can start with a broad overview in "All-in-One Hacking Guide: From Zero to Hero." Meanwhile, comprehensive guides like "Learn Network Attacks & Security" and "Complete Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Course" can give you a solid foundation. "Bug Bounty: Web Hacking" can teach you about hacking leading online apps, while you can learn the details of cracking mobile devices in "Hack People, Systems & Mobile Devices: Advanced Social Engineering."
Python is one of the easiest programming languages to learn, and there are two courses on how to hack with it: "Introduction to Python & Hacking with Python" and "Complete Python 3 Ethical Hacking Course: Zero to Mastery." Additionally, you'll find two courses covering Burp: "Learn Burp Suite for Advanced Web Penetration Testing" and "Mastering Burp Suite Community Edition: Bug Hunters Perspective."
Create an entire arsenal of tools to use on different platforms. Students loved "Learn Server Security with BitNinja" and rated it 4.8 stars out of five. Instructor Gabriel Avramescu demonstrates various techniques and strategies by emulating hackers.
Once you've got the basics, you'll be ready to advance with "Master in Hacking with Metasploit, Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks & Techniques," "Complete NMAP: Learn Ethical Hacking with NMAP," and "PenTesting with OWASP ZAP: Mastery Course."
The more you practice, the faster you'll improve, and you'll get plenty of it with "Website Hacking in Practice: Hands-On Course 101," "Hacking Wireless Networks: Theory & Practice," and "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course." Then make your resume stand out with a certification from the "Ethical Hacker Certification Course."
While there are 18 courses in this bundle, you can start applying for positions after completing just one. And you have lifetime access to train at your own pace with the rest, from your home desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or even your phone. Of course, these are also great skills for remote work.
Start training today for a new tech career that's as lucrative as it is fascinating. You can purchase the All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle on sale for just $42.99 or under $2.50 per course.