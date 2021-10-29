Keep your work organized all in one space with this task manager

StackCommerce

It's difficult to be efficient when our work is scattered among so many different platforms. It's fatiguing just going back and forth between messaging, email, project management, and task apps. If we could just gather everything in one place and approach it the same way our brains do, instead of by platform or app, it would all be so much more streamlined. And that is exactly what Pagico Task & Data Management Software allows us to do.

Pagico lets you centralize your emails, notes, photos, docs, tasks, projects, and checklists all in one space. It's a file organizer, as well as a daily planner, so you can plan ahead to stay on track with tasks and lists that are displayed in meaningful timelines. Your daily planner features a minimalist display that lets you see project statuses and your schedule without any distractions.

Since the Pagico default is to save everything on your devices to assure better performance and privacy, you can work offline. But you can also easily collaborate with your colleagues in the cloud or a team workspace online, with the ability to sync data. The data can also be synced between computers and your mobile devices. Plus, it is encrypted while being transmitted or stored.

Pagico is supremely user-friendly. You can use drag-and-drop to schedule, prioritize and reschedule. There is also a customized sidebar so you can easily see whatever you often need to reference. In fact, you can create customized dashboards, as well. And a few clicks is all that's necessary to turn web pages into tasks or roam around a project library.

It's obvious why users love using Pagico. They've rated it an incredible 4.7 out of 5 stars on G2, the notable software review website.

Pagico Task & Data Management Software