Kickstart a new tech career: Learn Python for just $25

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
If you've always wanted to pursue a career in tech but believed the training would be too difficult, long, or expensive, then you no longer need to worry. Python is one of the easiest programming languages to learn, even for children as young as seven. Yet it is still a skill well worth learning. Moreover, the demand for Python is so high that it is the third-ranking tech skill overall.
Best of all, you can now get affordable Python training with lifetime access to Code Direct Python Interactive Coding while it's on sale for only $24.99. That's quite a small investment for a career where entry-level positions earn average salaries of $59,888 to $111,605.
This course provides over 16 Python lectures, and you'll get lots of practice with more than 100 hands-on exercises, plus the solutions to them all. They include the most up-to-date lessons that cover HTML, JavaScript, CSS, and more. You'll learn all about data types, variables, syntax, dictionaries, operators, numbers and strings, if... else statements, and so much more.
You'll have complete access to 20 hours of content via desktop or mobile devices, plus a lifetime of updates and all future features. By the end of the course, you'll be making your own apps for your computer or phone.
CodeDirect is a leading platform for Python training that exclusively focuses on practical aspects of learning about programming. If you're interested in learning how to code, this course is an exciting way to develop the skills you need.
Don't miss this opportunity to train at your own pace for a well-paid tech career. Get lifetime access to Code Direct Python Interactive Coding for only $24.99, down from $79.