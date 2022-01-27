Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn how to boost revenue and productivity with this $30 Google Ads training

What's not to like about increasing revenue and getting more done with less time and effort? Google has products explicitly designed to help you with both of those.

Most people would probably jump at the chance to boost their income and productivity if given the chance. Well, now you can learn how to do both in The 2022 All-In-One Google Ads & Productivity Training Bundle.

Google

The "Ultimate Google Ads Training 2022: Profit with Pay Per Click" course will demonstrate how to increase the pay-per-click profitability of your digital ads. And though there are lots of courses on how to create mobile apps and games, they mostly focus on design and coding. "Mobile App Marketing Using Google Ads" will teach you how actually make money from them.

In "Google Analytics", you'll learn how to use this powerful free tool to measure how effective your marketing campaigns are, which will help you to make better decisions about your business. The course will show you how to navigate the enormous amount of data Google Analytics provides and the insights you can gain from that data.

If you have an e-commerce or other website, "The Most In-Depth Google Tag Manager (GTM) Course for 2022" can show you new marketing tools you can quickly add to it even if you have no tech knowledge whatsoever.

"Google Docs Fundamentals" and "Google Sheets Fundamentals" can show new users to the platform how to use those programs effectively. Meanwhile, "Master Reporting Automation with Google Sheets" demonstrates how to automate your repetitive tasks in Sheets even if you have no special tools or coding skills.

Students love "Powerful Presentations with Google Slides", rating it 4.8 out of 5 stars. It doesn't just teach the mechanics of Google Slides, it also shows you how to add impact to your slides. Instructor Mark Lassoff brings two decades of expertise in software development to his company, LearnToProgram Media, which publishes books and courses, as well as online video content.

"Google Chat & Meet" explains how to schedule, initiate and join meetings, share desktop and applications and more. But if you spend a lot of time in front of your webcam, you should also check out how to really make your video content shine.

Don't pass up this chance to turbocharge your productivity. Get The 2022 All-In-One Google Ads & Productivity Training Bundle today while it's on sale for just $29.99.

