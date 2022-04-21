Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn how to bring your PCB designs to life with these $50 KiCad 6 lessons

With KiCad 6, you can finally make your printed circuit board designs a reality.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Engineers, electronics hobbyists, manufacturers and designers can now relax. Printed circuit board design just got a lot easier thanks to the KiCad Like a Pro 3rd Edition eBook + Course Bundle. This training takes a practical approach to KiCad, an open-source PCB design software industry favourite. 

The lessons consist of a video course and e-book combo that are fully updated for KiCad 6 and covers everything from KiCad 5.0 and up. The videos offer 250 lectures across 30 hours of content that can introduce new users to the software and help others transfer to KiCad 6 from earlier versions or a different tool altogether. 

No matter where you start, you should know the ins and outs of this powerful by the end of the courses. The five courses can help you become proficient in creating manufacturing files, schematic design, library development, PCB layout and more. Meanwhile, the e-book features over 1,000 DRM-free printable images in PDF, MOBI, ePub and Web formats, including over 1,000 images, 65 "How to" recipes, and beyond. You'll also learn how to use Text Variables and Field Name templates new to KiCad 6. There's even a hands-on practice material on adding custom logos to the silkscreen, creating copper fills and rounded corners, using external autorouters, the SPICE circuit simulator, Git for version control and much more -- all with examples. 

KiCad Like a Pro 3rd Edition eBook + Course Bundle

$46.99 at ZDNet Academy

After discovering KiCad's uses, you may confidently tackle your own projects. It's no wonder the bundle is rated 4.6 out of 5 from previous students. Additionally, the content is presented by Dr. Peter Dalmaris, an Electrical and Computer Engineer with two Masters in Information Systems and over 13 years of IT instruction, so you can rest assured you're learning from a true expert. 

Sure, there are many fun electronics to get excited about, but nothing quite beats bringing your own designs to life. KiCad Like a Pro 3rd Edition eBook + Course Bundle has training material that can show you how, and it's currently 30% off, or just $46.99. 

Show Comments