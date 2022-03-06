Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn how to make, mint and register an NFT for just $20: No experience necessary

By the time you finish this short course, you can have your very own NFT registered on an open marketplace, even if you aren't exactly sure what a non-fungible token is yet.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends

While NFTs are currently the hottest sector of blockchain technology, helpful information about exactly what they are and how you profit from them is scattered all over the internet. Thus, it can be challenging to gather it into an easily understood explanation with actionable advice.

Fortunately, now you don't have to, because How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide has what you need to get started. Better still, it happens to be on sale for just $19.99.

This course offers 25 minutes of content covering NFTs, minting and crypto. In eight lectures, you'll learn what NFTs are, how to create one and why you should. More importantly, you'll also discover how to own your art even while registering it in an open marketplace.

You'll be able to see your crypto wallet and token during the course and list your artwork. Minting it will establish it as legally yours while registering it will protect your rights as the original artist. As this course will demonstrate, it's all a straightforward process.

How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide

$19.99 at ZDNet Academy

Marketing innovator and entrepreneur Benjamin Wilson is the instructor for this course,  and students are very satisfied with his teaching. They've even given him an average instructor rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. As verified purchaser Chiew W. notes, "This is a course that's made easy for the novice to appreciate this new world of NFT quickly and how one can get to participate in it."

Once you've created your first NFT, you'll almost certainly want to show it off to its best advantage. So check out this customized frame with stereo speakers. It can hold multiple NFTs to display in a slideshow, and it comes with an app to control its features.

Don't miss this chance to learn how to have your own NFT. Get the How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide today while it's on sale for just $19.99.

