Learn JavaScript with no coding experience for just $40

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

JavaScript is one of the most popular and influential programming languages. It's almost impossible to find web apps that run without it, and it's used by all the big tech companies, such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta. So those skills are always in great demand. If you want to pursue a programming career, the beginner-to-advanced JavaScript courses in the Jumbo 2022 Javascript Bundle are right for you.

One class, the "Ultimate Beginner's Course on Learning JavaScript from Scratch," was designed for people with no tech background. It will take you from beginner to expert, starting with coding basics. The course will even teach you how GitHub works.

Beginners could also start with the "Full JavaScript Masterclass Course," covering JavaScript basics, general programming semantics, and coding formats. The course also covers the skills required for JavaScript's next era, ECMAScript 6 (ES6).

If you're already familiar with CSS and HTML, you can go straight to "JavaScript Core Fundamentals" to learn how to apply Java basics when coding dynamic interactive web apps. You'll learn how to create objects, variables, arrays, and much more.

Once you've developed a basic level of JavaScript, you can move on to "Create a To-Do List Using JavaScript." It demonstrates how to use JavaScript together with HTML and CSS. You'll learn how to design an entire user interface and remove items from lists.

After you have a solid grasp of JavaScript basics, "Advanced JavaScript Topics" introduces you to the basic patterns and nuances regularly used by advanced JavaScript developers. And "Asynchronous JavaScript Deep Dive" teaches you how to work with asynchronous code, which is essential for JavaScript developers.

The final course, "Mastering JavaScript Arrays," builds on your basic JavaScript skills to show you how to work effectively with this vital data structure. Steven Hancock, the course instructor, earned an average student rating of 4.5 out of 5 and has used JavaScript for over 15 years.

These courses are presented by SkillSuccess, which offers over 2,000 online video courses. Featured on CNET, CNN, Mashable, Entrepreneur, and more, their goal is for you to be able to learn anywhere on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Now you can train at your own pace towards a career in tech. Get the Jumbo 2022 Javascript Bundle while it's on sale for only $39.