Learn something new with 10 deals on e-learning course bundles in our Best of Digital Sale

StackCommerce

In a rapidly evolving world, it's crucial to stay on the cutting edge. That means making time to learn new things. Whether you're curious about the Metaverse or you need to refresh yourself on basics like Microsoft Office, it's valuable to make time to learn new skills. Right now is a great time to do it, too, because our Best of Digital Sale is offering online learning courses at an extra 50% off. Here are some of the highlights.

The blockchain has revolutionized many industries, but none quite so much as the financial sector. In this bundle, you'll get caught up on crypto investing and wealth building and dip your toes into NFTs.

Get The Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle for $14.99 (reg. $1,200) with promo code LEARNNOW.

This bundle can get you on track to become a cybersecurity analyst with practical, hands-on training and study materials for some of today's most important cybersecurity certification exams.

Get The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle for $14.99 (reg. $1,600) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Whether you're an aspiring artist or you want to make a little extra money as a graphic designer, this bundle has you covered. You'll learn top tips like Clip Studio Paint and drawing techniques from professional artists such as Richard Graysonn, Scott Harris, Robert Marzullo and more.

Get The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $2,000) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Python is the world's most popular programming language for a good reason. It's relatively easy to learn, highly scalable, and used in a wide variety of disciplines. Learn it in this bundle and prepare for valuable certifications quickly.

Get The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $2,400) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Want to earn some passive income? Amazon FBA is a popular way to achieve this. This comprehensive bundle takes you through setting up a private label business by identifying products, branding them, and dropshipping them all over the world without handling any inventory.

Get The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $2,189) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Data rules everything in the business world these days. Need help learning how to organize and work with it? This big bundle covers Microsoft Excel and Power BI, teaching you some of the best ways to organize unstructured data into beautiful visualizations that tell a story.

Get The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle for $17.50 (reg. $1,800) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Take an eagle-eye view of cybersecurity with this 66-hour bundle covering ethical hacking, penetration testing, security architecture, and much more. You'll learn from some of the web's best experts and put yourself on track to earning industry-standard cybersecurity certifications.

Get The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,800) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Copywriting is one of the best side hustles going these days. Every business needs copywriters to give their marketing materials more punch. In this extensive bundle, you'll learn how to write for just about any medium (and get paid for it.)

Get The 2022 All-In-One Digital Copywriting Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,200) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Cybersecurity experts are in high demand. Want to earn a lucrative job? This 18-course bundle takes you from cybersecurity novice to expert hacker. You'll cover ethical hacking with Python, pen-testing, NMAP, and much more.

Get The All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle for $21.50 (reg. $3,284) with promo code LEARNNOW.

This immersive course can teach you how to go pro if you like photography. You'll learn from three Hollywood masters who have photographed celebrities, designed viral campaigns, shot movies, and much more. This kind of hands-on, practical training can help you take your skills to the next level.

Get Photo School for $49.99 (reg. $2,990) with promo code LEARNNOW.

Prices are subject to change.