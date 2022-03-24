LazyApply can submit over 100 job applications a day for you

StackCommerce

Job application processes can be almost as time-consuming as training for the actual jobs. So if you are one of the many people who have been taking advantage of affordable self-paced courses in programming, cybersecurity or any number of other fields and are now ready to start applying for positions, then you may be interested to hear that you can turbocharge that process.

LazyApply is a job application tool that allows you to submit over 100 job applications daily to a variety of platforms with a single click. And for a limited time only during our Best of Digital Sale, you can use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW for an additional 30% off on a lifetime subscription, lowering the price to just $46.90.

All you're required to do is save your information once and then let LazyApply submit applications for all of the jobs you want. If you plan to apply for positions on multiple platforms, such as LinkedIn and Indeed, then this is the perfect tool. And because you are allowed to submit as many as 150 applications daily, you can increase your chances of getting job interviews.

The app offers valuable analytics, so you can see just how well each of your applications performs every day. It also provides tips to help you create a resume or CV that stands out against all of your competitors. LazyApply even offers consultation calls to learn more effective strategies and find out how your applications are doing. It's not surprising that it's earned an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on the Chrome Web Store.

It stands to reason that the more jobs you apply for, the more likely you are to get hired. So give yourself the advantage of applying for over 100 positions daily. Use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW for an extra 30% off, and get a LazyApply Job Application: Lifetime Subscription today for only $46.90.