Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

LazyApply can submit over 100 job applications a day for you

Submitting job applications manually wastes time. With LazyApply, you can submit your applications to multiple openings simultaneously

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Job application processes can be almost as time-consuming as training for the actual jobs. So if you are one of the many people who have been taking advantage of affordable self-paced courses in programming, cybersecurity or any number of other fields and are now ready to start applying for positions, then you may be interested to hear that you can turbocharge that process.

LazyApply is a job application tool that allows you to submit over 100 job applications daily to a variety of platforms with a single click. And for a limited time only during our Best of Digital Sale, you can use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW for an additional 30% off on a lifetime subscription, lowering the price to just $46.90.

All you're required to do is save your information once and then let LazyApply submit applications for all of the jobs you want. If you plan to apply for positions on multiple platforms, such as LinkedIn and Indeed, then this is the perfect tool. And because you are allowed to submit as many as 150 applications daily, you can increase your chances of getting job interviews.

LazyApply Job Application: Lifetime Subscription

$67 at ZDNet Academy

The app offers valuable analytics, so you can see just how well each of your applications performs every day. It also provides tips to help you create a resume or CV that stands out against all of your competitors. LazyApply even offers consultation calls to learn more effective strategies and find out how your applications are doing. It's not surprising that it's earned an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on the Chrome Web Store.

It stands to reason that the more jobs you apply for, the more likely you are to get hired. So give yourself the advantage of applying for over 100 positions daily. Use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW for an extra 30% off, and get a LazyApply Job Application: Lifetime Subscription today for only $46.90.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related