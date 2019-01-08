CES 2019: LG's IP Park presents a vision of "evolving intelligence"

Artificial intelligence is already pervasive at CES, but on the eve of the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, LG's president and CTO IP Park insisted the next generation of AI will offer people "a new and daring definition of a better life."

Focusing on AI, LG plans to move beyond its current role as a consumer electronics manufacturer to become a "lifestyle innovator that serves a truly intelligent way of living," Park said. "It's about a whole new approach to making your life better with technology."

That approach, he said, depends on building open platforms and working with partners to provide seamless experiences. It also depends on building products that constantly learn and evolve alongside their owners. In terms of consumer goods, that could mean a washing machine that adapts its settings as it learns about your laundry loading habits, or a vaccuum cleaner that learns which areas of the home see or more foot traffic.

LG is already using AI to enhance its products, showcasing at CES products powered by its second-generation Alpha 9 AI processor.

But ultimately, Park said, AI "should go from recognizing your command to really understanding your needs and purpose -- understanding your intention and recommending the best way of achieving it."

The goal is to "free ourselves of the burden of choice," he continued. That burden has grown with the advent of the data-driven age.

"Cognitive labor has shot through the roof," Park said. "And we can feel it -- so much information, so many choices that demand our attention... No wonder we feel more tired than ever."

Outside of the home, Park said, AI can not only deliver self-driving vehicles but improve the way time is spent in those vehicles. "What are we going to do sitting in a self-driving car? What are we going to do with all the time saved by not driving?" he asked.

LG is using webOS, its open operating system for smart devices, as a platform for in-car entertainment experiences, Park said. And this year, LG is adding webOS open access to LG's ThinQ platform for developers around the world.

Meanwhile, AI should enable large-scale solutions, Park said, such as intelligent air conditioning units deployed throughout a city and connected to an AI-based smart grid to conserve resources.