Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get the tiny speaker that provides a unique audio experience for only $27

When you need a break from earbuds and headphones, but want genuine wireless stereo sound everywhere you go -- this incredibly small speaker delivers four to five times the volume of phone speakers.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

While audio technology has certainly advanced enough that it's easy to find earbuds and headphones with wonderful sound quality, few of us enjoy always having something in or on our ears. Unfortunately, phone and laptop speakers haven't advanced at the same rate. And even the smallest external speakers are a bit bulky to carry around everywhere. So it's a good thing the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker provides amazing sound you can take with you anywhere.

The HumBird Speaker has the tiniest footprint: It's just an inch high and 1.5 inches in diameter. Yet you get genuine wireless stereo sound with volume four to five times that of cell phones, up to 115dB. You can even connect two HumBird Speakers for incredible surround sound.

A full charge only takes 30 minutes and will give you three hours of continuous play. Just 15 minutes of charging takes it to 80%. So whether you are taking online courses or listening to your favorite audiobooks and music, running out of battery power won't be a problem.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this unique speaker's most remarkable feature is the cutting-edge technology that lets you customize the audio by simply putting it down on different kinds of surfaces. The HumBird uses bone conduction to transform the sound into mechanic vibrations of different frequencies, so you get a variety of sounds as you change its location.

HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker

$26.95 at ZDNet Academy

Buyers love their HumBird Speakers. As other verified purchasers have, James M. gave it a 5-star rating. He said: "Amazing technology... I bought two of them, sounds good as surround sound and fun moving around to find different sounds from different surfaces!"

Enjoy fabulous sound everywhere you go, get the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker in Silver today while it's just $26.95, a 39% discount off the $44 MSRP. And it is also available in Red or Black at the same price.

You can also save 39% on 2-packs of the Humbird Bone-Conducting Speaker in Silver, Red, or Black, and pay just $44.95, instead of the original retail price of $74.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments