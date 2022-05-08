Get the tiny speaker that provides a unique audio experience for only $27

StackCommerce

While audio technology has certainly advanced enough that it's easy to find earbuds and headphones with wonderful sound quality, few of us enjoy always having something in or on our ears. Unfortunately, phone and laptop speakers haven't advanced at the same rate. And even the smallest external speakers are a bit bulky to carry around everywhere. So it's a good thing the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker provides amazing sound you can take with you anywhere.

The HumBird Speaker has the tiniest footprint: It's just an inch high and 1.5 inches in diameter. Yet you get genuine wireless stereo sound with volume four to five times that of cell phones, up to 115dB. You can even connect two HumBird Speakers for incredible surround sound.

A full charge only takes 30 minutes and will give you three hours of continuous play. Just 15 minutes of charging takes it to 80%. So whether you are taking online courses or listening to your favorite audiobooks and music, running out of battery power won't be a problem.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this unique speaker's most remarkable feature is the cutting-edge technology that lets you customize the audio by simply putting it down on different kinds of surfaces. The HumBird uses bone conduction to transform the sound into mechanic vibrations of different frequencies, so you get a variety of sounds as you change its location.

Buyers love their HumBird Speakers. As other verified purchasers have, James M. gave it a 5-star rating. He said: "Amazing technology... I bought two of them, sounds good as surround sound and fun moving around to find different sounds from different surfaces!"

Enjoy fabulous sound everywhere you go, get the HumBird Bone-Conducting Speaker in Silver today while it's just $26.95, a 39% discount off the $44 MSRP. And it is also available in Red or Black at the same price.

You can also save 39% on 2-packs of the Humbird Bone-Conducting Speaker in Silver, Red, or Black, and pay just $44.95, instead of the original retail price of $74.