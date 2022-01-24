Make 2022 the year to pursue a data analyst career with this $35 course bundle

StackCommerce

The most important decisions that companies make are based on hard data, which is why data analytics skills are highly sought after in the tech industry. So if you're hoping to switch to a career that's stable and in-demand, The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle has the training you need.

Entry-level data scientists need to get acquainted with Microsoft Excel. If you're already familiar with it, the one-hour "Excel Pro Tips: Data Visualization" course can take you way past regular charts into the program's powerful data visualization tools. Then, you can dive deeper into four hours of lessons with "Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Charts & Graphs."

Similarly, data analysis requires a firm foundation in both statistics and probability theory. "Mathematics for Data Science" can teach you plenty in just an hour, while "Statistics & Mathematics for Data Science and Data Analytics" provides a comprehensive 11 hours of instruction.

Onto the tools that data scientists use on a daily basis: Microsoft's Power BI is a favorite business intelligence platform, and "Microsoft Power BI: The Complete Master Class" will teach it to you from scratch, focusing on the most important components. A little more experience would be helpful, but not required, for "Up & Running with Power BI Desktop," a thorough hands-on guide. Students were very satisfied with both courses, rating them each 4.6 out of 5 stars.

"Data Visualization with R" is a step-by-step guide that will teach you the fundamentals of the analyst-favorite platform R. Instructor Juan Galvan, founder of Seattle-based Sezmi SEO, shares his expertise that has allowed him to successfully create and sell many products on a variety of online marketplaces.

You will qualify for one of tech's most in-demand positions after taking the "Fullstack Web Development Master Class 2022." It will quickly teach you how to build apps and websites from scratch using cutting-edge NodeJS and MongoDB.

These courses can be accessed on your mobile devices as well as your laptop, so you can study anywhere.

Don't pass up this chance. Right now, The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle is on sale for only $34.99 -- under $4 per course.

