Ditch those pesky cables and get a world of charging, syncing and speedy file transfer for just $22

While external power banks can be lifesavers, they do usually require you to haul around a charging cable to use them. And if you happen to have devices with different ports, such as a USB-C phone, Kindle with Micro-USB port, and an older iPad Mini with a Lightning port, that means you're carrying around a whole bunch of cables. Fortunately, that's no longer necessary. You can stop worrying about running out of juice because the InCharge Charging Cable has come to the rescue.

The InCharge Cable is just a bundle of convenience. First, it offers six different charging combinations. In addition to the ones listed above that can be used for output, it has both USB and USB-C ports for input. And, unlike a great many other cables, these aren't restricted to only charging. They can sync and connect, as well. Even better, it has a proprietary chip that makes it possible even to charge tablets and laptops. So the InCharge cable is truly all you need.

You'll get ultra-fast 100W charging for USB-C to USB-C, and it's compatible with Apple's 18W requirement for fast charging so that you can grab that great iPhone deal. But you enjoy extremely fast data transfer as well, at speeds up to 480Mbit. However, what's really impressive is the way it multi-tasks. You can simultaneously sync and charge. So you can power up your devices as they're syncing with your laptop.

The InCharge cable also offers power transfer support. That allows you to charge one device with a different device. So if your phone battery is dying, but your Kindle is full up, you can just siphon off the power you don't need at the moment and shift it over to where it's desperately wanted.

Best of all, the InCharge is a nice, compact cable, only 2.8 inches long. There is a reason this unique charging cable was funded successfully on Indiegogo. Users absolutely love it. Like other verified purchasers, Linda C. rated it 5 stars and explained exactly why:

"Clever compact tool. It worked to transfer photos from camera to laptop when nothing else would. Nice size for travel. Easy to store. Magnetic, so it stays in place."

Don't miss this chance to get the InCharge Charging Cable while it's 24% off the $29 MSRP, and you pay only $21.99. It's available in Black, Marble Beige, and Sapphire Blue.

Prices are subject to change.