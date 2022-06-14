Make dad's online accounts easier to manage with this top-rated password app

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

The number of websites and apps we use each day can be mind-boggling. And while we all know that using one password for all of them is not a good idea, it simply isn't possible to remember a unique login for every one of our accounts.

Fortunately, you can easily solve that problem with Enpass Password Manager, which offers ultra-secure digital storage for passwords and more. And you can get your dad a lifetime subscription to the individual plan while it's available to new users for just $29.99 until June 19.

Enpass allows you to organize all your passwords on your device securely. The company never saves your login information on its servers, so your accounts remain safe from hackers. It's available on both desktop and mobile devices. Plus, you can perform encrypted synchronization through cloud storage drives such as OneDrive, Dropbox, and Google Drive.

However, Enpass can store more than just passwords. This means you can protect other sensitive data such as credit card and bank info, credentials, licenses, files, and more. For example, you can import data from Excel, Chrome, and other password managers using the desktop app. All of your credit card info and logins can be filled in automatically. And Enpass will generate strong random passwords for any new accounts you open.

This password manager supports Touch or Face ID for login and allows you to keep your family, personal, and work data separate by creating multiple vaults. In addition, Enpass points out weak, duplicated, or compromised passwords as well as accounts that support two-factor authentication but don't have one-time codes.

A unified dashboard in Enpass's Audit section will alert you immediately to vulnerabilities in your passwords and accounts. Enpass will also notify you of website breaches so that you can alter your passwords at once.

There is no limit on how many vaults you create or devices you can use, the number of passwords, and other types of information you can store. Apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Apple, and Android platforms. So it's not surprising that Enpass is rated 9.1 out of 10 on VPN Pro and 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2.

Give dad the gift of digital protection with an Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription for just $24.99, down from $79 until June 19.