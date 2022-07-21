/>
Make your content come alive with five million customizable icons for $80

New users can get unlimited access to a library of endlessly customizable royalty-free icons to use for logos, social media, marketing materials, and more.
replace-this-image.jpg
The challenge for any creative material is to stand out among the almost endless competition. But with so many brands using boldly colorful graphics and highly polished text, there's only so much you have left to work with. But now, you can get five years of unlimited access to five million customizable icons to make your content come alive with Noun Project. New users can get an Unlimited Individual Plan for $79.99.

With Noun Project, you can download icons for user interface elements and graphic design projects, and the selection ranges from artificial intelligence to house plants. You can access the complete icon library on the macOS app or web browser, as well as plugins for Google, Adobe, Microsoft Word, and PowerPoint. Then you can drag and drop them into your workflow easily.

From there, customize the icons to your heart's content. Change the size, color, and rotation if you like. You can even add shapes and colors to the background to turbocharge design projects, marketing materials, presentations and more.

Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan: 5-Yr Subscription

 $79.99 at ZDNet Academy

Noun Project's assets were created by a community of designers from around the world. And you can use them for social media, emails, blog posts, websites, educational materials, and so much more. So it's no wonder Noun Project has garnered an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on the software review site G2. Noun Project was also listed as one of "The Best Icons for Web Design and More," with one reviewer saying, "I love the consistent aesthetic of The Noun Project. There are also tons of options available for every project. I'm always astounded by how easy it is to implement, especially with website design projects."

If you want to make your content stand out, get a Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan: 5-Yr Subscription today for $79.99, down 59% from the original retail price of $199.

