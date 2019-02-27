Micron 1300 SATA SSD offers an easy transition from HDDs to SSDs

Micron

Micron released a new cost-efficient solid-state drive in its client portfolio aimed at consumers who want to make the switch from old, slow, power-hungry HDDs to high-performance SSDs. The Micron 1300 SATA is one of the industry's first 96-layer TLC 3D NAND-based SSDs specially designed to bring high performance, drive-level security, advanced thermal management, and extended battery life to mobile, desktop and workstation PCs.

By using 96-layer TLC 3D NAND, Micron has made use of its increased storage density, lower power consumption, and lower costs in order to bring to the market a drive that's perfect for making a smooth transition from HDDs to SDDs.

For mobile users, the Micron 1300 SSD's low power consumption will mean longer battery life. In low-power mode the drive consumes less than 5mW (10mW for the 2TB version), significantly less power than HDDs. In active mode, Micron claims that the 1300 uses about twenty times less power than an equivalent HDD.

As for security, the Micron 1300 uses a built-in XTS AES-256-bit hardware engine that complies with the TCG Opal 2.0 standards to offer encryption without impacting performance. It also offers a secure erase feature that makes it quick to repurpose or retire the drive.

The Micron 1300 SSD is available in capacities up to 1TB (in M.2) and 2TB (in 2.5-inch). No pricing has been announced.

