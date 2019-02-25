Micron releases world’s first 1TB microSD card

Need to give your smartphone or tablet a storage boost? Your existing microSD card feeling a little cramped? Then Micron's new world's highest-capacity microSD card is the storage card for you.

Must read: Apple products you shouldn't buy (February 2019 edition)

The Micron c200 1TB microSDXC UHS-I card is the world's first microSD card on the market that leverages Micron's advanced 96-layer 3D quad-level cell (QLC) NAND technology.

And the C200 has more to offer than just high capacity. The microSD card conforms to A2 App Performance Class, and is capable of leveraging Android Adoptable storage by enabling applications and games installed on the card to load faster.

Capacities : 128GB to 1TB capacities, capable of storing up to 40 hours of 4K HDR video and thousands of 40MP photos, along with hundreds of mobile apps.

: 128GB to 1TB capacities, capable of storing up to 40 hours of 4K HDR video and thousands of 40MP photos, along with hundreds of mobile apps. High speed : Reads up to 100 MB/s, writes up to 95 MB/s, with write acceleration via Dynamic SLC cache, and intelligent maintenance during idle time for sustained peak performance.

: Reads up to 100 MB/s, writes up to 95 MB/s, with write acceleration via Dynamic SLC cache, and intelligent maintenance during idle time for sustained peak performance. 4K support : Ready for 4K HDR capture/playback with UHS-1 Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30 support.

: Ready for 4K HDR capture/playback with UHS-1 Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30 support. Speed : Meets Application Performance Class 2 (A2), enables built-in memory expansion with compatible Android mobile devices.

: Meets Application Performance Class 2 (A2), enables built-in memory expansion with compatible Android mobile devices. Latest tech: Micron 96-layer 3D QLC NAND provides cost-effective storage for consumer electronic devices.

Micron is currently sampling c200 1TB microSD cards, with availability slated for Q2 2019.

See also: