Microsoft will sell consumer and business versions of Surface Pro 6, Laptop 2

When Microsoft introduced last year its new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop last year, they each shipped by default with a single Windows 10 edition. The Pro shipped with Windows 10 Pro. The original Surface Laptop shipped with Windows 10 S (which later was branded "Windows 10 Pro in S Mode"). But when the new Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 ship later this month, customers will have some new choices.

Credit: Microsoft

Surface Pro 6 will come in two flavors: A consumer version running Windows 10 Home or a business version running Windows 10 Pro. Surface Laptop 2 users will have the same choice -- a consumer edition with Windows 10 Home or business one running Windows 10 Pro. (Microsoft officials didn't mention Windows 10 in S Mode at all during the October 2 launch of the new Surface devices.)

The base hardware is the same, regardless of whether a customer goes for Home or Pro on the new Surfaces, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed. Both the new Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2 are running 8th-generation Intel quad-core processors.

Customers who purchase the business versions of Surface Pro 6 or Surface Laptop 2 will get Microsoft's "Advanced Exchange" warranty for no additional cost Advanced Exchange offers expedited device replacement, at no additional cost. Microsoft officials announced at last week's Ignite IT pro conference that Microsoft's Advanced Exchange warranty would be expanded to include new Surface devices.

Pricing will be different for the business and consumer versions of Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. Both are available for preorder as of today, October 2, and both are set to begin shipping on October 16. The Surface Laptop 2 starts at $999 (with no keyboard or pen included) and the Pro 6 for $899 (also no keyboard or pen included).

Microsoft charges more for Windows 10 Pro than Home, but so far I don't have the exact price differentials between the consumer and business configurations of these devices. I've asked Microsoft for more information and will update this post once I hear back.