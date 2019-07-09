Moment takes to the sky with an anamorphic lens, filters, and cases for drones

Image: Moment

Moment is known making advanced external lenses that take your smartphone photography to the next level. Last year I tested out the Moment anamorphic lens and continue to buy Moment photo cases when I pick up new phones. Today, Moment launched its latest Kickstarter campaign to bring the anamorphic experience to the air.

Drones have dropped in price over the past couple of years while also improving in their capabilities. Videographers can captures some amazing footage with drones and this footage adds creative elements to your movies. The new Moment Drone Anamorphic lens launches on Kickstarter at a price of $199 with a MSRP of $299.99. It attaches to a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Zoom drone with a lens weight of less than 50 grams.

The lens was kept light through the use of aerospace grade composites and metal, called Featherlight. Moment also created a two part attachment and balance system so that the anamorphic lens clamps onto the drone's camera without impeding the gimbal.

In addition to the new anamorphic lens, Moment will be offering CPL and ND filters in fire engine red. The lenses launch at $99 on Kickstarter with a MSRP of $119.99.

Lastly, Moment is offering an ultra thin photo case for $25, MSRP of $29.99, so that you can use your iPhone with the Moment lens case in your DJI drone controller unit. This photo case will be available for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

Moment plans to start shipping these new products to backers in November, just in time for some holiday drone footage or holiday gifts.

