New Windows 10 update: Microsoft tries again to fix Search bugs

Windows Insiders: How its feedback shaped Windows 10 The program has over 16.5 million participants.

Microsoft has released an optional Windows 10 update that it says fixes some lingering Search box bugs.

The update for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 "updates an issue that prevents the Windows Search box from rendering properly".

Earlier this month, Windows users complained that an update was preventing them using the built-in Windows Search feature, which was serving up a blank grey or black box. Though at the time Microsoft said a fix was rolled out that should address the bug after the system was rebooted.

Microsoft also caused problems with an update in this month's Patch Tuesday, which caused user profiles to be hidden. And in January it issued updates to fix lingering problems with the new Search box in File Explorer, but users at the time complained that it was a poor experience.

Those issues stemmed from Microsoft's using Windows Search to deliver improvements to File Explorer so that local and web search suggestions appear as text is typed into the box.

This update, KB4535996, includes fixes for the speech platform, Windows Mixed Reality, Active X, battery performance, Microsoft Narrator, unwanted keyboard layouts, printer settings, and network printer issues.

Some users have experienced delays lasting several minutes when attempting to open the speech platform application in a noisy environment.

Windows 10 was Mixed Reality was also producing lower-than-expected image quality while certain ActiveX content wasn't loading.

Users should also notice a battery performance boost during Modern Standby mode. Microsoft has fixed a bug that caused the Narrator accessibility app to stop working when a session was longer than 30 minutes.

The printer settings user interface now displays properly, and applications that print to network printers should now also function again.

More on Microsoft and Windows 10 updates