Windows 10 1909: Microsoft opens November 2019 Update to more users

Microsoft last week made the Windows 10 November 2019 Update, aka version 1909, available to so-called 'seekers' but now it's giving users another option for a smooth upgrade.

Seekers are those who actively go to Windows Update, check for new versions, and download and install the Windows 10 feature update. Otherwise, users can wait until Microsoft deems a device ready and offers the update automatically.

However, yesterday Microsoft updated its Update Assistant software, so people can use it to upgrade to Windows 10 version 1909. After installing the Update Assistant, users will get Windows 10 version 1909 delivered automatically.

The Update Assistant should have the effect of broadening the availability of the latest version of Windows 10 to more users.

You can now update to #Windows10, version 1909 using Update Assistant. https://t.co/cm2nuDJ8G8 pic.twitter.com/5ZJe4jQ0VC — Windows IT Pro (@MSWindowsITPro) November 18, 2019

The Update Assistant is available from the Download Windows 10 page and is one of several options users have to install Windows 10.

"The Windows 10 Update Assistant downloads and installs feature updates on your device. Feature updates like Windows 10, version 1909 (aka the Windows 10 November 2019 Update) offer new functionality and help keep your systems secure. You'll get these updates automatically after you download the Update Assistant," Microsoft explains in a new support note.

Windows 10 users still have option not to wait for the automatic update and update as a seeker.

It's not clear if the Update Assistant is targeted at users on Windows 10 version 1903. Microsoft has said the 1909 update on systems running Windows 1903 will be small and minimally obtrusive, more like a monthly cumulative update. The update will be larger for systems on 1803 or 1809.

Separately, as spotted by Windows Latest, if users are having trouble updating to Windows 10 version 1909, they may need to update some Realtek Bluetooth drivers.

In a support note released this week, Microsoft outlines the steps users need to take to get around the compatibility hold, which prevents users from upgrading to the latest version of Windows 10 until the affected drivers are updated.

