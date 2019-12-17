OnePlus to unveil a concept phone at CES 2020

Image: OnePlus

When OnePlus announced its first smartphone, the company positioned itself as a phone maker that would never settle. That tagline combined with the release of multiple handsets with flagship caliber specifications, at a fraction of the price we've come to expect, has been a key to OnePlus' success.

However, in 2020, it appears OnePlus is ready to start making a push as more than just a value brand.

OnePlus is hosting a special event on Jan. 7 to Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Las Vegas during CES at the Wynn Las Vegas. During that event, the company will unveil a concept phone its aptly calling the OnePlus Concept One.

Not a lot is known about what the Concept One is or will look like at this point, other than a short press release from OnePlus stating its the first device in a series of devices that will show "OnePlus' commitment to applied, innovative technology - bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more "burdenless" experience".

It certainly feels as if OnePlus is ready to add more to its product lineup, and possibly compete with Apple an Samsung on the high end of the smartphone race. It's not a terrible idea, but I'm not sure it's necessary.

OnePlus has done a fantastic job growing its product lineup, adding features and capabilities to each generation, while undercutting the competition.

Most recently, the OnePlus 7T was the first phone to launch with Android 10 out of the box, has an impressive 90Hz display, and a camera that's no slouch. It uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, has more than enough RAM for an Android phone, and is an all-around high-quality phone that starts at $599.

Perhaps the Concept One will just be a way for OnePlus to showcase what the company is working on internally as it waits for technology (and the cost of required hardware) to catch up and reach an affordable price point.

Then again, the company's "Never Settle" approach could be seen as a nod to going the opposite way -- a foldable smartphone that competes with the Motorola Razr or Galaxy Fold, both of which cost well over $1,500.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to see what OnePlus has in store.