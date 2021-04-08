Optus believes telco customers want the ability to disconnect

Image: Optus

Customers of Optus will soon have the ability to pause the very product they are paying for -- telecommunications connectivity.

The telco has said the functionality available in its My Optus app will allow "our customers the freedom to ensure they enjoy the time that matters most".

Switching off connectivity will be per device, with a timed period of unconnectedness.

"Optus is pioneering digital and customer innovation through a 'one click' solution that works across mobile and home WiFi connections; across Optus connected services and all devices connected via WiFi on Optus NBN plans with the latest Optus supplied modems, on the same account and household," Optus vice president of TV, content, and product development Clive Dickens said.

"We've listened to our customers who've asked us to develop a product that gave them a right to disconnect."

The telco said it would be rolling out the feature progressively to customers.

Customers of a certain supermarket-branded MVNO that uses the Optus network might feel like they have had a preview of the feature for years already.

On Wednesday, Optus claimed it reached a new 5G speed record with 10Gbps aggregated through a live 5G site.

Telstra retorted that it had hit 20Gbps over the weekend.

"Congratulations to Optus but, unfortunately, it's not a new record," a Telstra spokesperson said.

