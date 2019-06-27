Over $6b in IP royalties paid by Huawei, nearly 80% to US firms

(Image: Huawei)

Huawei has said it has paid more than $6 billion in patent royalties since 2001, with nearly 80% paid to companies from the United States.

Special Feature Special Report: How 5G Will Transform Business (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, explores how 5G will connect the Internet of things, edge computing and analytics infrastructure with minimal latency. Read More

For money headed in the opposite direction, Huawei claimed it had over 10 outbound licence agreements for which it has received over $1.4 billion since 2015, achieved through "amicable negotiations".

In the white paper [PDF] released on Thursday, Huawei said it "actively contributes to the legislative processes" regarding intellectual property in China, and helps align Chinese IP protection with international legislation.

"We make suggestions on the legislation and amendment of China's IP protection laws, including the Patent Law, Trademark Law, Copyright Law, Criminal Law and Anti-Monopoly Law, as well as their implementation rules and legal interpretations," the company said.

"In doing so, we aim to strengthen IP protection and help create a better environment for innovation and IP protection in China."

The white paper aligned with comments from Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei last week, who claimed the company could not have committed historic intellectual property theft.

See: Chinese vendors bookend 5G RAN market

"Even if we were small, we have very strong business ethics and integrity, otherwise we cannot come to where we are today," Ren said.

"The claims of Huawei theft of IPR, that's not possible."

Huawei said on Thursday that it respects, applies, and contributes to IP rules.

"Huawei respects the IP belonging to other parties, and is committed to protecting its own. We have signed patent cross-license agreements with many international ICT companies, and we contribute to creating an environment in which innovation and IP are well protected both within the industry and in every country where we operate," it said.

"We strive to resolve these disputes through amicable negotiations. We will also resort to judicial procedures or arbitration for dispute resolution if no agreement can be reached through negotiation."

In 2003, Cisco sued the Chinese giant for infringing on its patents and copying its source code.

Almost a decade later, Cisco called Huawei out for stating the suit was unjustified, and challenged Huawei to release an expert report from the time on the incident.

"In fact, within a few months of filing suit, Cisco obtained a worldwide injunction against sale by Huawei of products, including our code for a Cisco-proprietary routing protocol called EIGRP, and Huawei publicly admitted that the code had been used in their products and they pledged to stop," Cisco's senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary Mark Chandler said at the time.

Also: The winner in the war on Huawei is Samsung

Huawei is currently facing charges in the US for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile. The alleged activity occurred during 2012-13, and relates to Huawei's attempts to build a robot similar to the one T-Mobile was using at the time to test mobile phones.

The US indictment related to the case alleges Huawei offered bonuses to employees for stealing information, before needing to clarifying for its US employees that such behaviour would be illegal.

"The charges unsealed today clearly allege that Huawei intentionally conspired to steal the intellectual property of an American company in an attempt to undermine the free and fair global marketplace," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in January.

The Chinese giant pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Huawei used language to step around these legal issues.

"In the past 30 years, no court has ever concluded that Huawei engaged in malicious IP theft, and Huawei has never been required by the court to pay damages for this."

Related Coverage

Chinese vendors bookend 5G RAN market: GlobalData

Analyst firm says Huawei leads the 5G radio market while ZTE brings up the rear.

LG and SK Telecom to co-develop 5G robots

LG Electronics and SK Telecom will co-develop autonomous robots that use a 5G Mobile Edge Computing-based cloud platform.

5G to drive SEA mobile data traffic growth seven-fold by 2024

Mobile data traffic in Southeast Asia and Oceania will climb seven times to 16 exabytes per month by 2024, with growth fuelled by "rapid early momentum and enthusiasm" for 5G, reveals a study by Ericsson, which anticipates the mobile technology will account for 12 percent of subscriptions in the region by then.

Huawei shipped 100 million handsets by May 30

From a whole year in 2015 to clock up 100 million smartphone shipments, down to five months in 2019.

Huawei ramps up its technological Cold War propaganda

Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei positions himself as a humble student of American science and innovation, and his company as a servant of humanity.

Cisco Live 2019: How edge computing makes 5G essential (TechRepublic)

Enterprise applications are growing the need for 5G, with edge computing creating the need for immediate content.