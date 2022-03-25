Protect passwords, personal data with strong encryption for less than $2 a month

StackCommerce

Can you imagine losing over $220 million just because you can't remember a password? While the man who lost the password to his Bitcoin wallet has apparently "made peace" with that loss, you'll never have to endure that if you use an affordable password manager to protect your data.

Now, new subscribers can get A Year of LastPass Premium or A Year of LastPass Families for less than $2 a month with coupon code DOWNLOADNOW during our Best of Digital Sale.

LastPass Premium is a password manager app that lets you save unlimited passwords. As soon as you save a password, you can access it on any other device you install the app on. It can also protect you against hackers by generating long, randomized passwords. LastPass can even simplify your online shopping by automatically filling in your shipping and payment details.

LastPass Premium is so much more than a password manager. You can store important digital notes and records like membership information, WiFi passwords, insurance cards, etc. The service even monitors the Dark Web to see if your personal data is ever leaked, and it alerts you're ever at risk. In addition, your subscription includes priority tech support, advanced multi-factor options, a security dashboard, emergency access, and 1GB of storage.

You can make 2022 less stressful by protecting yourself online with a strong VPN and robust protection for your passwords and most valuable data. Get A Year of LastPass Premium now while new subscribers can use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW to pay just $17.49 during our Best of Digital Sale. Or, you can enjoy the same great features plus six individual encrypted vaults and a family manager dashboard with A Year of LastPass Families for only $23.09 with code DOWNLOADNOW.