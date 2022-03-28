Why you can trust ZDNet
Protect your online data with this decentralized VPN device

This device will protect your browsing and online data for under $290.

 StackCommerce

You're at a hotel and plan to use the internet, but you're wary about your browsing privacy. Whether you're looking to browse anonymously, unblock restricted content, or protect your internet connection from hackers, we have an easy solution for you.

Introducing Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware, a decentralized VPN solution that works without a subscription. It's a VPN but with a lot more features, making it a DPN (Decentralized Private Network).

Deeper Connect provides you with a fast, secure, and private internet connection that cannot be censored or monitored. Its plug-and-play design makes it easy to use. You can enjoy streaming in HD on any device without bottlenecks and use it on your phone for Wi-Fi security, at home for media streaming, or at work to protect your network traffic.

It's great to use on the go, protecting you from hackers, spies, and more. Basically, plug into this device and enjoy secured internet while at hotels, schools, or using other public Wi-Fi (coffee shop, library, airport). It's also key to use if you're traveling to another country and want to protect your online data.

Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware

$289.99 at ZDNet Academy

Deeper Connect is a robust VPN service provider that helps you stay connected and secure while at home, work, and on the go. Its intuitive dashboard UI allows you to visualize all online activities happening on the network and helps you stay in control of what your family members are doing online. It offers web filters, parental control, seamless connectivity, and more.

It was even successfully funded for $2,721,084 USD on Indiegogo by 8,500 backers. It has a rating of 4.5 stars with reviewers raving about its ease of use and great security. One customer says, "It works just great for me, so I am very glad to have one in my home. It's very easy to set up and to connect to other countries."

Make browsing the internet safer and more secure. Get the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware while it's on sale for $289.99 today -- plus free shipping.

