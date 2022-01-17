Protect your passwords and more on all of your devices for under $2 a month

StackCommerce

The man who lost over $250 million because he couldn't find the password to his Bitcoin wallet says he has now "made peace" with the loss. But suppose you don't ever want to be in a position to lose something valuable to you just because you can't remember a password. In that case, you may want to think seriously about using a password manager, especially when they are so inexpensive and easy to use. New users can get a year of LastPass Premium for under $3 a month with code JAN15 during our January sale.

CNET calls LastPass "A leading password manager with a changing value proposition", and for good reason, but it is actually much more than just that. It also allows you to store digital records and notes such as insurance cards, membership info, WiFi passwords and more. It will even monitor the Dark Web and alert you if your personal information is ever at risk.

However, as a password manager, it reigns supreme. With LastPass Premium, you can save an unlimited number of passwords, and they will become available instantly on all of your devices. It can also generate long, randomized passwords to protect against hackers. LastPass can make online shopping a lot easier, as well, automatically filling in all of your shipping and payment details.

A LastPass Premium subscription includes 1GB of storage, a security dashboard, advanced multi-factor options, emergency access and priority tech support.

A LastPass Premium subscription includes 1GB of storage, a security dashboard, advanced multi-factor options, emergency access and priority tech support.

LastPass Premium is available for $21.24 with code JAN15. LastPass Families is available for $28.04 with code JAN15.

