Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler becomes first to add Apple HomeKit support

As an early adopter of tech products, I've had a SmartThings hub for years and never made the move to Apple Home. Today, Rachio announced integration with Apple HomeKit so it looks like I will be installing the Apple Home app back on my iPhone very soon.

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler, see our full review, is a great way to intelligently manage watering your business or office property whether you are local to the location or on the road. Prior to today, the Rachio 3 supported control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Smart Things, Nest, IFTTT, Wink, Control4, Nexia, and others. With Apple HomeKit, Siri is also now part of that long list of controllers.

As provided by Rachio, Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller and HomeKit features include:

Effortless setup : In only a matter of minutes, Rachio 3 is up and running in the Apple Home app.

: In only a matter of minutes, Rachio 3 is up and running in the Apple Home app. Simple Control via App or Voice : Rachio 3 can be controlled using the Apple Home app on iPhone or iPad, or using Siri on any iOS device, Apple TV, Apple Watch or HomePod.

: Rachio 3 can be controlled using the Apple Home app on iPhone or iPad, or using Siri on any iOS device, Apple TV, Apple Watch or HomePod. Remote Access: HomePod and Apple TV enable remote access to Rachio 3 at any time, anywhere.

I picked up a new Apple Watch Series 4 last week and plan to test out the Apple Watch integration with Rachio. I have yet to try any Apple Home connected device and the Rachio 3 will be my first.

My new Apple iPhone Xs Max, see Jason's first impressions, arrives on Wednesday and I plan to connect the Rachio 3 with Apple Home to try it out a few more times before I shut down the sprinkler system for the fall and winter seasons.