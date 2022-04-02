Remotely control nearly any computer for $99 with a two-year DeskRoll subscription

StackCommerce

Cloud computing lets us access files from wherever we please using many different platforms. But to remotely control your entire home or office computer from afar? That's taking remote work to a whole new level. Sure, remoting into computers has been possible for years, but this service makes it especially easy.

Whether you want to offer remote assistance to your clients, support your company's infrastructure, or access your home and office computers for skills training, DeskRoll Remote Desktop Pro can do it securely and reliably; the company claims it can do so in just 30 seconds. Two-year subscriptions are currently on sale for just $99, an 83% discount off the usual $599 subscription price.

DeskRoll offers fully-featured remote access assistance. You can see and control a remote desktop to send files, use keyboard shortcuts, clipboard sync, handle support requests as they come in with text chat built-in, and more. Meanwhile, cross-platform compatibility allows you to provide remote assistance to both Mac and PC users.

Best of all, the platform is entirely browser-based, so all you need is an HTML5-compliant browser. That means no plugins, client installation, or admin rights are required. It also means that you can provide remote support using a variety of operating systems and from mobile devices.

You can reach computers from anywhere with a reliable connection regardless of network infrastructure, proxies, firewalls, and more. Of course, those connections are already ultra-secure. DeskRoll provides 256-bit encryption on a secured SSL data channel for safe streaming from remote desktops, plus two-factor authentication. You don't have to open extra ports or even use a VPN.

Your subscription allows you to add unlimited clients and remote computers to your account. And you get detailed statistics, so you can calculate the work hours of each team member by downloading the stats for each session.

With easy configuration, secure connections and affordable pricing, it's easy to see why over 20,000 IT professionals worldwide trust the program. In fact, DeskRoll has a fantastic score of 9.8 out of 10 on TrustRadius. And right now, you can get the DeskRoll Remote Desktop Pro: 2-Year Subscription today while it's available at 83% off the regular $599 subscription price for just $99.