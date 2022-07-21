/>
Replace your phone stand, cables, and chargers with this $48 wireless charging station

This charging dock can power your devices and folds up neatly into a one-inch stack that fits in your pocket.
It's the middle of summer, and everyone seems to be on the move again, as usual. And whether you're working remotely, grabbing those cheap airfares, or road-tripping, the trend seems to point toward traveling light. So you probably don't want to drag along even one charger more than necessary, and now you don't have to.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand is a uniquely versatile wireless charging station that is as travel-friendly as you could wish for. It neatly folds up into a wallet-sized stack just one inch thick to save space if you just need to charge one device, like a phone or pair of earbuds. But it has three different wireless charging spots, allowing simultaneous charging of three of your devices.

You'll not only get more space and less clutter with the MagStack's tiny footprint, but it fits almost anywhere and transforms into a floating stand, so you can use your phone to video chat even while it's charging.

It'll snap and fold into a triangle, allowing you to charge your Apple Watch from Series One through Six while offering a place for your phone to rest in landscape mode so you can watch videos. And, of course, the MagStack charges AirPods Pro and AirPods with wireless charging cases as well as iPhones.

Since it's compatible with MagSafe, you can use Magnetic Auto-Alignment to charge any iPhone 12 wirelessly. Plus, if you have non-MagSafe phones or cases, the kit comes with a magnetic ring to attach your device to the MagStack.

MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter

 $47.99 at ZDNet Academy

The MagStack works with Qi-charging, so you can also wirelessly charge Bluetooth earbuds up to 15W and Apple and Android Qi-compatible phones. It's easy to see why users love this charging station so much, rating it 4.5/5 on average. Like other reviewers, verified purchaser Steven H. rated the MagStack five stars, sharing, "Great product. I was waiting for the [A]pple [P]ower [M]at to come out. This is so good I bought 2. One for travel, one for my office."

Get a MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter today while it's just $47.99 or 36% off.

