Ring, Echo and Astro: Everything Amazon just announced

Fabian Hurnaus

Amazon just wrapped up its Fall 2021 event, where the online retail giant announced several new products and services. This year's event was different, only because the company normally announces as many as 60 different products. This year, however, the announcements were pared down to under a dozen. But don't let that fool you -- there's a lot to unpack here.

For example, Amazon wants to sell you a robot -- named Astro -- that can cruise around your house and check on pets or family members. And Ring's drone can fly around the inside of your home. It's available, now.

Below you'll find everything Amazon announced on Tuesday, starting with all of the hardware announcements, followed by some of the more notable software announcements.

Hardware





New Ring products and services Image: Ring Ring announced several updates of its own. The Always Home Cam, the small drone that can fly around your home and check on activity, is now available via an invite. The flying camera will only record video when it's in the air, and the camera is covered whenever it's docked, making it impossible to capture any video. It's priced at $249.99. Ring's new home security system, Ring Alarm Pro, is a modest update. The new system starts at $249.99 and begins shipping Nov. 3. The new model includes the ability to double as an Eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router. Paying for the new $20 monthly Ring Protect Pro plan gets you online protection, 24/7 professional monitoring, and 24/7 internet backup in the event your connection fails at home. The Alarm Pro will provide a cellular connection — up to 3GB included — through the Eero system to your home. Additionally, Ring also announced updates to its alerts, including package alerts and custom notifications for items you teach the cameras to monitor. Ring also partnered with third-party services for virtual video monitoring, which allows someone to view your video feeds when you're not home and deal with any would-be bad guys. Finally, Ring also unveiled a partnership with Home Depot for the $399 Jobsite Security kit. Also available for the kit is a protective case, cameras, battery packs, and sensors. The kit can be set up to monitor and alert you of any activity on a job site using a cellular connection. View now at Always Home Cam

Amazon pushes health with Halo View Amazon's Halo product offering is growing. The new $79.99 Halo View is the second-generation fitness tracker, now with a display. In addition to counting your steps and tracking all of the common health metrics expected from a tracker, Amazon is also launching Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition. Fitness will provide you with access to professional workouts you can stream and follow on your phone or TV, while Halo Nutrition will help give you tips on eating better, including recipes and shopping lists, integrated directly into your Alexa account. View now at Halo View





Software and services

Amazon also announced several new features that will soon be available on Alexa devices, as well as services that you can use across several of its own products. Here's a quick roundup:

Sling TV is coming to Echo Show devices, allowing subscribers to stream content just by saying "Alexa, open Sling TV."

TikTok is also coming to the Echo Show, allowing you to request things like dance videos or DIY videos using Alexa.

There's a new calendar and sticky notes widget that Amazon showed on the Echo Show 15. Families will be able to view the shared calendar and list on Echo Show devices.

Alexa Together brings peace of mind to those with family members who require extra attention with personal monitoring. Together will cost $19.99 a month and will give you a 24/7 Urgent Response helpline, integrating with third-party fall detection devices. Alexa Together will launch later this year.

What's your favorite product or service announced by Amazon today? Let us know in the comments below.