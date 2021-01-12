Salesforce launches loyalty management service for B2B, B2C companies

Salesforce on Tuesday announced a new service that aims to help B2C and B2B companies build and customize loyalty programs.

Built on the Customer 360 Platform, Salesforce said its new Loyalty Management service enables businesses to deliver "a connected loyalty experience across the entire customer journey". Loyalty Management is integrated with Digital 360, Service Cloud and Tableau.

Additional features include:

Program management, which offers configured programs for B2B and B2C use cases in any industry.

Personalized loyalty offerings, allowing companies to target different segments of their member base to ensure that loyalty offerings are unique and customized.

Integrations with Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Customer Audiences 360, as well as AppExchange partners. Loyalty Management can also integrate into any existing systems, including an outside CDP or marketing automation tool.

Loyalty program performance measurement with Tableau CRM for Loyalty Management.

"Customers join loyalty programs for the promise of a more personalized, relevant experience but too often encounter a generic approach that is broadly applied to every member," said David Schmaier, CEO of Salesforce Industries. "Loyalty Management allows companies in all industries to evolve their loyalty programs from a transactional to a human-centric approach capable of creating personalized, relationship-building moments with each customer."

