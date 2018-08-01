Samsung begins taking reservations for the Note 9, will arrive by August 24

Make sure you don't miss out on Samsung's latest phone by reserving one before it's even announced.

You don't have to wait until next week to reserve the Galaxy Note 9. As reported by Droid Life, Samsung is taking reservations for the unannounced Note 9 right now, with an expected delivery date of August 24. Samsung will finally unveil what's left to learn about the Note 9 and August 9 at an event in Brooklyn, NY.

To reserve a Galaxy Note 9 for yourself, download the Shop Samsung app from the Play Store.

And because this is a reservation, not a pre-order, you don't have to pay for anything right now. The process just ensures you have a device reserved for delivery on launch day, and gives you a chance to get up to $450 from the trade-in of your current smartphone.

