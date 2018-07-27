​Samsung teases Galaxy Note 9's big battery, memory

Image: Samsung

Samsung has released three videos that tease features expected on the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, set to be unveiled on August 9.

The videos show smartphone users' every day dilemmas caused by low batteries, low memory, and slow performance.

In one video, a smartphone owner is suffering low battery, dims the screen, and turns off apps but to no avail, and the phone dies.

Another shows a user being unable to download a large video file sent by email. She ends up deleting photos and apps, but the download fails anyway. The last one shows a PDF file taking a long time to open, despite the user turning off automatic updates and switching off Wi-Fi and data usage.

The clips are all titled with the ending moniker "a lot can change in a day", hinting that the phone will overcome such issues, and ends with a slide that says August 9, 2018, when the tech giant's Unpacked event for the phablet will be held.

The Galaxy Note 9 will likely have the best processors in the market, such as the Snapdragon 845, made in the 10-nanometer process.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, unveiled earlier this year, came with 128GB and 256GB internal storage, and rumours are the Note 9 will be offering up to 512GB.

The Galaxy S9 Plus has battery of 3,500 mAh and the Note 9's will likely be even bigger, despite likely being the thinnest in the Note series.

