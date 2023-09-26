Samsung develops game-changing smaller and detachable memory module for PCs

The new form factor is significantly smaller than the So-DIMM 2ea modules that resemble two bars set side to side used in PCs Image: Samsung

Samsung said on Tuesday that it has developed a low-power compression attached memory module (LPCAMM), which it called the industry's first that will come to Intel platforms in 2024.

The new form factor has the advantages of both LPDDR DRAM and DDR-based So-DIMMs by being compact and detachable.

This means LPCAMM is expected to "transform the DRAM market for PCs and laptops and potentially even data centers," the South Korean tech giant said.

LPDDR, or low-power double data rate DRAM, is compact but is permanently attached to the motherboard. The form factor is widely used in mobile devices because of this and is why manufacturers highlight the starting RAM capacity of their new devices.

In the meantime, So-DIMMs, or Small outline Dual In-line Memory Module, can be detached easily __ making them convenient for repair __ but have limitations in performance and physical design.

Samsung said this is where LPCAAM steps in and, being a detachable yet compact form factor, offers enhanced flexibility for PC and laptop makers during production of their devices.

LPCAMM takes up to 60% less mounted surface area on the motherboard compared to So-DIMM. At the same time, its performance has also increased by up to 50% and power efficiency by up to 70%, according to the tech giant.

According to Samsung, the new form factor could also be attractive for data centers and servers as they have shown interest in LPDDR for its power efficiency. However, their permanent attachment to motherboards meant data centers and servers needed to replace entire motherboards during upgrades to their DRAM specifications.

LPCAMM offers a solution to this as it is both power efficient and detachable, the South Korean tech giant said.

Samsung is collaborating with Intel as well as other major customers to test LPCAMM on next-generation PC systems for a planned launch in 2024.